CTK: Iowa State

CTK: Iowa State

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

state cyclones.xxx we're 25 days away from the start of the cyclones 20á19 season debut á with high standards of living up to last year á if not better. they'll open up their season as a host to the northern iowa panthers on august 31st at 11 am. iowa state finished eight and five last season overall á including a 28á 26 loss in the valero alamo bowl to washington state. coach campbell says they've seen a lot of growth since that night á and quarterback brock purdy á says he has worked on being better in the pocket and on his progressions.x xx i would say besides like physically getting better faster stronger that kind of thing, just staying in the pocket going through my progressions and things like that has been something that i have worked on and i think i got better at that so
