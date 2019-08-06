Speech to Text for CTK: Iowa State

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state cyclones.xxx we're 25 days away from the start of the cyclones 20á19 season debut á with high standards of living up to last year á if not better. they'll open up their season as a host to the northern iowa panthers on august 31st at 11 am. iowa state finished eight and five last season overall á including a 28á 26 loss in the valero alamo bowl to washington state. coach campbell says they've seen a lot of growth since that night á and quarterback brock purdy á says he has worked on being better in the pocket and on his progressions.x xx i would say besides like physically getting better faster stronger that kind of thing, just staying in the pocket going through my progressions and things like that has been something that i have worked on and i think i got better at that so