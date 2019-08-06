Speech to Text for Mason City Council

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saint paul. at tonight's city council meeting in mason city, city leaders gave the okay to several resolutions. among them, repairs to a popular bike trail and hosting a wellá known bicycle rally. all present council members voted in favor of awarding a contract to north iowa sand and gravel to repair several bike trails, including one in georgia hanford park. they also agreed to submit a letter of interest to host one of the overnight stopovers for the 2020 ragbrai rally. city administrator aaron burnett says the big bike rally its a huge undertaking, obviously, 10 to 15 thousand riders coming through along with all the support for them, it produces a lot of economic impact in the stores and throughout the community. the last time mason city was chosen as a stopover for ragbrai was