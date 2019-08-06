Clear

CTK: Minnesota Vikings

CTK: Minnesota Vikings

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

we're three days and 20 hours away from he vikings taking the field against the saints. in a press conference today á mike zimmer á said that he had a chat with the defense after addressing his concerns last week á and they seem to be doing better each day. as for what the strategy is for friday night's preseason opener á there hasn't been a lot of time or thought that has gone into it á but he says they will be careful with who they put into the game and how long they go for.xxx you know i haven't thought much about those things i just started thinking today about how much playing time they're going to get on friday. we'll be smart with them. and the uni
