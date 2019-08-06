Clear

Preston Police Chief bids farewell after 19-years

There is a new chief in town.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Preston Police Chief bids farewell after 19-years

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over 19 years of serving his community, preston police chief matthew shultz is retiring. today the city came together to celebrate him... but he worked up until the very last day... finishing his nearly 2 decade tenure yesterday before the new chief, chief blaise sass was sworn in. the mayor presented the former chief with a proclimation, and the community is thanking shultz for a job well doneá but he says he owes it to the men and women he works "any chief's success is dependent on his people and i've always been fortunate to have really good people." the new chief was previously a sargeant for the preston police department and was promoted
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking more storms for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bruins hire new goalie coach

Image

CTK: Iowa State

Image

Motokazie Supercross

Image

Mason City Council

Image

CTK: Minnesota Vikings

Image

Preston Police Chief bids farewell after 19-years

Image

Rochester Observes National Night Out

Image

Riding better than the boys

Image

National Night Out in Mason City

Image

Residents react to R2X approval in Rochester

Community Events