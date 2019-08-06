Speech to Text for Preston Police Chief bids farewell after 19-years

over 19 years of serving his community, preston police chief matthew shultz is retiring. today the city came together to celebrate him... but he worked up until the very last day... finishing his nearly 2 decade tenure yesterday before the new chief, chief blaise sass was sworn in. the mayor presented the former chief with a proclimation, and the community is thanking shultz for a job well doneá but he says he owes it to the men and women he works "any chief's success is dependent on his people and i've always been fortunate to have really good people." the new chief was previously a sargeant for the preston police department and was promoted