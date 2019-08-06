Clear

Rochester Observes National Night Out

Rochester is on board with National Night Out

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for Rochester Observes National Night Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nick. across the country it is estimated that nearly 38á million people are taking part in national night out. including here.. in rochester. the event lends its hand to helping communities find ways to build each other up. according to the rochester police department... there were at least 570 night out parties in the city limitis. rpd planned to attend at least 140 of them. we went to bethel lutheran's big event. it was also the church's 150th anniversary! one parishioner said the weekend's mass shootings added urgency to the night out gatherings. we can't live in fear, because that would prevent every sort of thing. we just have to sort of remind ourselves to keep going out on a daily basis and no matter what, we do have a sense of community." at least 35 to 40 rochester cops were out
