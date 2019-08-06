Clear

Riding better than the boys

Fans flocked to see racers take part in Supercross at the Mower County Fair. We hear from a little girl taking first place and beating the boys.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

new at ten when you think of signing the kids up for summer sports what comes to mind? swim, travel softball maybe? for kids tonight at the mower county fairáit's motocross. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now, brooke you spent some time out at the fair tonight? katie and georgeá yes i did and i spoke with one pretty cool little athlete who's proving herself out on the racetrack to everyone. take a look. "nats" this is libby hentges. and she's been riding better than the boys since she was 4. "it's kind of embarassing sometimes but it makes me feel like i can prove myself." her mother says both of her daughters chose this sport at a young age. "they chose to pick a male dominated sport because they think it's pretty cool and it makes them feel pretty strong." libby tells me, riding runs in her blood. "it kinda runs in the family i guess, my dad he grew up doing it... do you think you'll do it for a long time? yeah." and despite the dangers of this high speed sport, libby's mother says as long as the girls are having fun... she's their number one fan. "it's pretty exciting and at the end of the day, my take on any school sport like basketball or softball, you can get hurt doing anything so you might as well do something that you have a strong passion doing and just do what you love to do." the hentges say traveling all over the place for these races are worth it and they enjoy their time together... the dad even races! thanks brooke. the mower county fair is going on all week.
