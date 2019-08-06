Speech to Text for National Night Out in Mason City

national night out has wrapped up á but its impact is far reaching. hundreds came out to the north iowa events center to mingle with their neighbors and police officers. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at tonight's event... nick á how was it? katie á national night out was created 36 years ago to promote better understanding between police and the communities they patrol. tonight's event looked like a lot of fun for kids, but for police it's a chance to listen to the people they serve and protect. the national night out event in mason city was like an old fashioned block party, where people could get to know each other. steve dunlap enjoyed spending some quality time with his family. "this is our first time out here with me and my wife and we are out here with our nieces and their kids and it looks like everyone is having a great time. we just decided to come out and hang out a bit" for police officers, it is an opportunity to educate and hear the concerns of local residents. mason city police chief jeff brinkley says national night out really gives his department a chance to connect. "we're kind of all in this together, so what's good for one of us is good for all of us and just trying to reinforce that idea here tonight as we get a chance to have a little fun together in circumstances completely out of the terms of us coming to somebody's house." he also said community policing is at the core of what they do, but unfortunatly they don't get as much time as they would like á to talk to the community. "at times, our officers are busy, unfortuately, and sometimes we don't have a lot of extra time to spend on the shift because we're going to call to call some nights. we dont always have the opportunity to take a couple of extra minutes in a neighborhood and talk to a neighbor that is trying to get our attention." mason city resident desiree matton brought her sons out to the event and thinks mingling with police officers will teach kids to trust law enforcement. "just so the kids can see that they're not all bad, everything has chief brinkley also told me that many of his officers are mason city natives, who have grown up in the community and are well aware of the needs of the residents here. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks