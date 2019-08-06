Speech to Text for Residents react to R2X approval in Rochester

news 3 at ten starts thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow ... changes coming to rochester neighborhoods . last night we told you city council voted 4á2 to move forward with r2x á the plan to rezone certain downtown neighborhoods to fit more residential and commercial developments. at least 20 people went to the podium to share concerns about the changes to their neighborhoods ... kimt news 3's isabella basco heard the worries... and tonight she joins us live to talk about the future. ... katie and george... i'm here at slatterly park... it's one of the neighborhoods that r2x will impact. two residents here tell me their hopes and fears for the future of their beloved community. let's go back. <sound effect > the change in zoning allowing duplexes and apartment buildings to be erected in traditionally single family home neighborhoods comes after dozens of public meetings and open houses. doris amundsen went to those meetings and fears rezoning will have a negative impact on the neighborhood where she's lived for fifty years. "it will take green space, it will take trees, it will increase the traffic on our street." amundsen tends her garden with devotion, as she does the home she has created here. now á she worries her sanctuary is in jeopardy. "we've seen what our neighborhood was like many many years ago and how far we've come up with it, with improving it, both with crime and with upkeep, with people really caring about their property." melissa stewart ring lives in the same neighborhood, but has a more optimistic outlook on r2x. "i think having higher density is going to bring more services, more activities, more opportunities to the neighborhood." so slatterly park is one of the neighborhoods that's going to get rezoned but some other neighborhood are kutzky park, historic southwest and lowertown. city council member michael wojcik voted in favor of r2x and defends his decision. "this is something in the long run creates a lot more affordable community than the pattern of growth we've had." and he encourages tonight á city council member nick campion reached out to me and says he voted in favor of this decision because new opportunities for housing are a critical part of addressing housing affordability challenges in rochester. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. city council also voted "yes" on transitá oriented development in rochester which would make public transportatio n more accessible in the downtown areas.