Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/6

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be bookended by storms. let's go to kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson... chris, care to turn the page on this rainy coldfront? weak high pressure builds in today giving us a break from the nasty weather and sunshine. temperatures will remain mild into wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s until a cold front sweeps through the area tomorrow. storms may fire ahead of the cold front, some being strong to severe. there's a marginal and slight risk of severe weather on wednesday with the big threats being large hail and damaging winds. the biggest severe weather risk should be just to the east. another area of high pressure from the north will drag in cooler, drier air for the rest of the week and into the weekend. temps will struggle to 80 degrees, which is below average. tonight: mostly clear lows: low 60s winds: sw 5á10 mph tomorrow: increasing clouds with storms possible highs: low and mid 80s winds: sw 5á15 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, slight after yesterday's bout of storms, the skies have cleared just in time for a beautiful day at the mower county fair. i am here in austin. conditions are great outside, just some passing clouds. temperatures over the next few hours will stay in the low 80's, reaching the 70's by 6 or 7pm. live in austin, meteorologist sean macaday, kimt news 3