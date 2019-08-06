BOUNCE BOUNCE

Clear

cloudy, slight after yesterday's bout of storms, the skies have cleared just in time for a beautiful day at the mower county fair. i am here in austin. conditions are great outside, just some passing clouds. temperatures over the next few hours will stay in the low 80's, reaching the 70's by 6 or 7pm. live in austin, meteorologist sean macaday, kimt news 3 one of the first privateá public projects to get dámác support... the construction of a 19ástory hilton hotel... is
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
