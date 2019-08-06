Speech to Text for Mobile Home Park National Night Out

happening now happening now... across the country á people are pulling out their lawn chairs and firing up the grill with their neighbors for national night out. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning that for one rochester community á the night means more than just a barbecue. she joins us live. katie george i'm here at zumbro ridge estates. it's the only resident owned trailer park in rochester. they're celebrating national night out tonight... describe what i see. this is the second year the neighborhood has participated. "we want this to be the safe zone for our families to communicate and gather together." allie lechner is a 20 year resident of zumbro ridge estates. for more than a year á her neighborhood has been working to transform the community. "we have cut down trees, we have trimmed trees, we have cut back brush. everybody is working to make the appearance of their home much more appealing. people care." this basketball court was recently completed. soon á the mail box and kids' school bus stop will be redone. zumbro ridge estates wants to create a picnic area and is raising money for a new playground. "our little community here is a safe community. everybody looks out for everbody. it's awesome." neighbors are making improvements to break the mold of the trailer park stereotype... and national night out is the perfect time to celebrate their hard work. "it's an opportunity for all of us to get together. it's an opportunity for us to remind each other that we're here for one another. it's an opportunity especially for us to celebrate the huge milestones that we've made. in the past, mobile home parks have had a bad rap. we are changing that stigma within our community." zumbro ridge estates is 37á thousand dollars short of reaching their fundraising goal for a playground for the neighborhood' s children. if they reach this goal by the end of august á the playground can be installed before the end of the year. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. there are homes for sale in the park... tomorrow á the community is celebrating the ribbon cutting of their newest units.