Speech to Text for Ribbon Cutting for New Gallery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

locations./// tonight we're continuing our coverage of the destination medical center initiative. the goal is to make rochester a global destination for health á wellness á and so much more. one of the first privateá public projects to get dámác support... a 19ástory hilton hotel... and now a 2nd business is opening its doors in the hilton building. erika trempe (trempy) manages the cambria galleries in rochester. quartz surface retailer cambria cut the ribbon today at the grand opening of their second rochester gallery. as rochester continues to grow and draw visitors from all over the world á trempe says the gallery expansion was we have people that visit the mayo clinic daily, there's 100s of visitors that come in every day so we really wanted to have that presence in this market and really get people to know and see and touch and feel what makes cambria different. not only around the country, but again worldwide benedict's restaurant was the first business to move into the hilton.////