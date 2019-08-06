Speech to Text for New Electric Bus

rochester is taking steps to become even more energy efficient as the city continues to grow. the med city now gearing up to roll out a new 60áfoot electric transit bus. it will use less emission than normal buses. káiámát news three jeremiah wilcox joins us live with what this means for residents. that's right george... it's the city's goal to reduce carbon emissions and provide as many options for communters to get around downtown and all over the city. for people who may not want to ride their bike... they can hop on a new electric bus that's coming to the city. vo:it's the future of transportatio n. sot: a 60 foot articulated battery electric bus. vo:this bus seats more than 100 riders. sot: i'm very excited it's got fj wheels and it's electric. vo:donald brown often takes the bus to get around. he says he's looking forward to a cleaner more quiet bus. sot: just something different being electric and battery operated. vo:it's the goal of minnesota governor tim walz to get 100 percent of the state's power from carboná free sources by 2050. for mayor kim norton it's a move in the right direction. sot: moving toward cleaner transportatio n and electric buses is one of those today we have a presentation and a demostration and we have a couple of electric buses on order so it's an exciting time. vo:rochester applied for a grant and was awarded nearly 3á million dollars to fund the electric bus and a charging station.rick morris often takes his bike where he needs to go... he says this electric bus is a new cleaner way to get around. sot: really cool just riding them around they're super quite because i was inside the bus and it's very nice. but riders can expect no increase in the fare. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. they don't know which route the bus will be on yet and you can expect to see the bus on the road sometime next year.