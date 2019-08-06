Speech to Text for Governor Walz Seeking Hearings on Gun Control

in now á minnesota governor tim walz is taking action in the wake of the horrific shootings. walz says he'll seek hearings on gun control measures this fall. democratic leaders and gun safety advocates in minnesota have for years pursued universal background checks and "red flag" laws á which let police take guns from people who thought to be a threat to themselves and others. but those proposals have failed to pass. we're talking with local residents á finding out what... thomas harenburg has been a gun owner for 60 years... and is progun but also pro safety. "you need to get a drivers license in order to drive an automobile i think you have to be able to show that your capable of holding a gun and responsible." groups against gun violence are planning a rally tomorrow evening at the capitol in saint paul./// one place that often finds