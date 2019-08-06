Speech to Text for Bulletproof Backpacks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

often finds itself a target of mass shootings is our schools. and with the start of the school year right around the corner á no doubt safety is on the minds of many. how far would you go to protect your kids? kimt news three's maleeha kamal is looking into a backpack meant to keep kids safe. live she joins us now live... maleeha what do these backpacks do? xxx raquel á bulletproof backpacks are available through many online retailers á like amazon. i'm finding out if this is something local parents would consider sending their kids to school with.xxx "i don't think you can make a product liker that that would actually work." stephanie faubion is talking about bulletproof backpacks. it may sound a bit extreme á in fact á when i first saw them on facebook á i didn't think it was real. but when i googled it á there are a number of retailers that sell the backpacks. for example amazon has amor me backpack... the description reads the armor me backpack is reinforced with protection material that can help protect your child in the case of a violent incident. stephanie faubion sot : "ridiculous." kelsey metzger sot "i don't know if that's a very good solution or something that will be very successful but i hope that if nothing else it would get parents talking about it. if we can talk about it more maybe we can all be more safe." while these moms think its ridiculous i wanted to get a kids prespective. "i think its silly.as you get older you have to carry more stuff in your backpack." and her mom says its not a product that i wanted to find out if you can buy bulletproof backpacks in (stores. i went to walmart á kohls á and office max in rochester today á and none of them carried them. so if this is something you're interested in á online seems to be your best bet. reporting live in rochester, maleeha kamal kimt news three./// thanks maleeha. and if you're wondering how much a bulletproof backpack will cost you á the armor me back pack will set you back about 200 bucks.///