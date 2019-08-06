Clear

Rochester Police Department Makes Little Boys Dream Come True

The Rochester Police Department welcomed 8-year-old, Coltin Kenning to the squad today. Coltin has been diagnosed with more than 40 health conditions and has had dozens of surgeries.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 4:49 PM
Brianna Sitkowski

it's a story that is sure to make you smile. the rochester police department is welcoming a new member to the team. take a look.xxx nats (clapping) rápád gave eight year old coltin kenning a warm welcome to the force. in his eight years á coltin has been diagnosed with more than forty health conditions and has had dozens of surgeries. stephanie kenning says her son loves the men and women in blue. she reached out to the department so that her son could meet an officer. rápád said we can do better than that á and they're making this very deserving little boy's dream come true.xxx and this turned into way more than i could ever imagine and for that i am beyond forever grateful. if he's feeling well enough á you'll see officer kenning at the
