Plans for Rezoning Approved

Rochester City Council voted 4-2 in favor of rezoning neighborhoods and some residents aren't happy about the changes.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

the proposal to rezone several city neighborhoods gets approved... and not everyone is happy about it. this is all in regards to the new zoning district referred to as, "rá2áx." it's a plan city leaders have, with the goal of accomodating rochester's rapid growth, which some feel will negatively impact the existing area. councilmen mark bilderback and council president randy staver were the two who voted, "no." "it will remove the integrity, the uniqueness and the historic nature of our neighborhood." we'll continue to follow both issues as they continue to move forward. so stay with kimt
