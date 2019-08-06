Speech to Text for Plans for Rezoning Approved

3. the proposal to rezone several city neighborhoods gets approved... and not everyone is happy about it. this is all in regards to the new zoning district referred to as, "rá2áx." it's a plan city leaders have, with the goal of accomodating rochester's rapid growth, which some feel will negatively impact the existing area. not (all council members were in favor of the rezoning propsal. councilmen mark bilderback and council president randy staver were the two who voted, "no." "it will remove the integrity, the uniqueness and the historic nature of our neighborhood." we'll continue to follow both issues as they continue to move forward. so stay with kimt