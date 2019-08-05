Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're going to take another look at those storms that rolled through the area earlier tonight. this is in mason city... you can see just how heavy the rain came down. kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us now with a look at what's to come. chris? strong to severe thunderstorm s are possible the rest of monday into monday night. large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with these storms, however, an isolated tornado or minor flooding could be possible with slow moving storms. most of the storms will be pressing southeast out of the area closer to midnight as the cold front tracks and dissects the region. there could be a few spotty showers possible on tuesday, but the activity will be much less widespread and far less chances for severe weather. another cold front drops south and could lead to more showers and thunderstorm s on wednesday, some which may turn strong to severe again. the whole viewing area is under a marginal threat of severe weather, level one of five. the cold front ushers in cooler air the rest of the week and into the early weekend. temperatures will struggle to make it to 80. tonight: storms likely early, then gradual clearing lows: low to mid 60s winds: wnw 5á10 mph tomorrow: decreasing clouds, spotty shower highs: low 80s winds: nw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly clear mental health is taking a front row á tonight in rochester. a native of the med city á now turned new york comediian á took the stage to share his experience