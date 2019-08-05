Speech to Text for Senator Nelson comments on shooting

shootings, minnesota state senator carla nelson is saying one way we can build bridges and create harmony is through education. today á she led 40 americorps tutors á as they took a pledge to help students become more successful in reading and math. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story. education. it's the great equalizer. and around 40 new literacy and math tutors with americorps have just left these doors ready to help students at rochester public schools. <nats > senator carla nelson leading a pledge of good samaritans ready to use education and literacy as a way to build bridges... spread peace and learn from history á like the mass shootings that happened this weekend. "we know that education is the great equalizer, it's truly the moral issue of our day, the racial issue of our day, the economic issue of our day, and there are things that we can and must do in our schools to make sure all of our students have the gift of literacy, the skills they need so they can succeed." by giving kids the invaluable tools to know how to read and write... nelson says kids can have the chance to build a more tolerant and understanding future for minnesota. "literacy can help people understand cultures, one in three minnesota third graders is not reading at grade level. state exam results show 40 percent of eigth graders in minnesota do not show gradeálevel proficiency in math. with another school year right around the corner á districts are bolstering their emergency response plans. the state of iowa passed legislation