Speech to Text for A red, white and blue "Thank You"

there are just over 23 thousand women veterans living in minnesota, according to the department of veterans affairs. and tonight á a few of them are being honored in a special way. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has our story á brooke? katie, george, tonight our veterans are being honored for their service to our country in a warm and fuzzy way.xxx "beautiful! they're beautiful, aren't they?" these quilts were made with love, and an awful lot of gratitude. "we always kind of feel that hoping that the love coming from our hands go into our quilts and our quilts go around the soldiers giving them our love." tonight's veterans who are receiving these red white and blue thank you's are women. "oh i'm sure i'll use it on one of the beds up stairs i'm guessing!" jane handel is an army reserve soldier. "our constitution is a remarkable remarkable document. something worth protecting." she's the receptient of this quilt of valor. "those that have been wounded are truly a class above but i am truly thankful that they thought of us women who have served in the military." and as the quote by francis of assisi says, for it is in giving that we receive. "none of our veterans get thanked often enough. so to give them a heartfelt thanks, and a hug, and a quilt, it's very special for us and i know for them it's also a moving experience." no matter what memories these quilts bring, "what do you think of?" "you'll laugh because it's a typical nurse thing... the white uniforms that we had to wear that never fit anybody." they're symbolic of how much their service is appreciated, and the time put into the quilting process is nothing compared to the sacrifices our veterans have made. "worth every mintue. it is worth every minute, just to see the looks spam post 570 in austin is an all female post and they're looking for other female veterans to join them. especially, coast guard veterans! they have yet to find a coastie here in minnesota./// thank you brooke. the austin congregationa l church is always accepting donations for their dorcas circle to continue making these