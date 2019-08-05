Speech to Text for Moving forward with a development in Clear Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just one continuing coverage continuing coverage tonight of a planned hotel and convention center in clear lake. the city council voted on a letter of intent to go forward with the project. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in clear lake with the story á nick? the city council voted unanimously to approve the letter of intent between the city and the developer to start getting to work on this site. that letter also sheds light on some new details of the planned development.xx x "if this were a deal that i thought were not in our best interest, i would have walked away." at tonight's meeting, city administrator scott flory said he's confident about working with willow stream lálác to develop the hotel and convention center along iá 35 and highway 122. he also praised the developers for working quickly to get the process moving. "projects like this and deals like this can take years to put together. so i think in context of us having worked on this for between 7 to 9 months, i think that's a pretty extraordinary amount of time." the letter of intent says the developer must build a hotel with no less than 70 guest rooms, a 180 person restaurant, and 9áthousand square foot conference center. it also says the project should be completed by october 31st of 2020. city councilman bennett smith descirbes what the letter of intent means. "its like getting engaged, if i could use an analogy, you're not quite getting married yet, that would be signing the actual development agreement, but a letter of intent is a letter that indicates what each party is prepared to do in the agreement." on the city's end of the agreement, they are providing a 4 million dollar forgivable loan to the developer. smith says the city will end up getting that investment back through other ways. "the development will pay property and sales taxes which will potentially cover the debt service on that and also when you include some other development out there. so, it's a very the city council may get to vote on a final development deal in september. if that is the case á a groundbreakin g could happen in october. live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.//// thanks nick á we're following this new project every step of the way á so stay with us here at kimt news 3 for continuing coverage./// as rochester grows á so