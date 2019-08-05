Speech to Text for Tori Ward case hearing.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the system has failed her. "she was abandon at 16.when she was 16 years old and homeless. given different situations and circumstance this wouldnt have happened." look live my super: from my knowledge the victim was not ward is facing a laundry list of charges including attempted 1stá degree murderá premeditated, attempted 2ndá degree murder , and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm.