Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Tori Ward case hearing.

Ward pleads not guilty to all charges.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Tori Ward case hearing.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the system has failed her. "she was abandon at 16.when she was 16 years old and homeless. given different situations and circumstance this wouldnt have happened." look live my super: from my knowledge the victim was not ward is facing a laundry list of charges including attempted 1stá degree murderá premeditated, attempted 2ndá degree murder , and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm.
Mason City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking an enhanced risk for severe weather today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tori Ward case hearing.

Image

Chronic Pain Now Qualifies for Medical Marijuana

Image

Bee Swarm at Grain Elevator

Image

Tragedy in the Age of Social Media

Image

Geotek in Stewartville Receives Grant

Image

Garner Has A New City Administrator

Image

Mower County Fair Safety

Image

My Money: The best strategy for debt consolidation

Image

Monday's Severe Weather Updates

Image

Rochester residents rally for change

Community Events