Chronic Pain Now Qualifies for Medical Marijuana

Iowa is expanding its program to include more patients

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 5:57 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

the state of iowa is expanding the conditions for which one can be legally treated with medical marijuana. on friday á the iowa medical cannabidiol board voted to allow those with chronic pain to have legal access to medical marijuana á though they rejected a few conditions. those with opioid dependency or with generalized anxiety disorder are not qualified for medical marijuana. jake prazak (prayázack) is involved with a company that produces hemp oil. he sees the expansion as a step forward.xxx "it's a great start, great direction. in iowa, we're a little behind on where we need to be and i think legislators are realizing that." the board will meet in november to discuss if they should add post traumatic stress disorder to that list of qualifying conditions that includes seizures á aids
