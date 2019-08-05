Speech to Text for Chronic Pain Now Qualifies for Medical Marijuana

the state of iowa is expanding the conditions for which one can be legally treated with medical marijuana. on friday á the iowa medical cannabidiol board voted to allow those with chronic pain to have legal access to medical marijuana á though they rejected a few conditions. those with opioid dependency or with generalized anxiety disorder are not qualified for medical marijuana. jake prazak (prayázack) is involved with a company that produces hemp oil. he sees the expansion as a step forward.xxx "it's a great start, great direction. in iowa, we're a little behind on where we need to be and i think legislators are realizing that." the board will meet in november to discuss if they should add post traumatic stress disorder to that list of qualifying conditions that includes seizures á aids