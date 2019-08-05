Speech to Text for Bee Swarm at Grain Elevator

take a look at all these honeybees swarming at the caterville elevator á west of nora springs. it prompted a call for beekeepers to swoop into action. kimt news threee's nick kruszalnicki joins us live now with the latest á nick? xxx behind me, there are still a few confused bees who are flying around, but it's nothing like the bee swarm that was here earlier that left the staff at this grain elevator buzzing about their unwanted visitors. "i was out working around the yard, when our secretary, cassandra, called and needed help at the office here, and when i came up i could hear the sound of a swarm of bees." bobby weiner was surprised by the footballásized cluster of bees which had made a temporary home on these stairs. "got my heart rate going a little bit and i came in the office as quick as i could because right outside the door it was just a cloud of bees." he called the county extension office, who then put him in touch with an iowa state entomologyist in ames. they recommended the north iowa bee keepers club, who sent a nearby club member to clean up the bees. it took a couple of hours to get the job done. it was still a little unnerving for drivers who needed to use the truck scale which was right next to the swarm. "a few truck drivers that did come through decided not to get out of the truck so they just left the window up. otherwise, by that time i was brave enough to go in and out of the office so it i also spoke on the phone with tim stumo, who is president of the north iowa beekeeper's club, and he said this is typical behavior for honey bees. as for the fate of the bees, the beekeeper who caught them will put the bees to work in a new hive at his place. live in nora springs, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. if you notice a bee swarm near your home or office, don't panic, they are usually docile. contact a local beekeeper who is qualified to remove them.///