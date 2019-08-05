Clear
Tragedy in the Age of Social Media

In light of 2 mass shootings, we're looking at how parents approach the subject with their kids

mass shootings that happened over the weekend. in el paso texas and dayton ohio... a total of 31 people are dead. nat:shots vo:this is video captured and posted on social media during the texas shooting spree... allegedly unleashed by a 21áyearáold gunman. nat: bussing guns in walmart someone just got shot. vo:these video clips allowed viewers across the globe to see what happened. some of those viewers are children. sot: doesnt make sense to shelter or sheild him from anything because he's going to find out anyway. vo:nathan hakes is a father of three including a teenage son. he has the tough job of talking to his children about what happened. sot: we can frame it in a way that is more understandabl e to him. vo:anslin ball is a parent whose children are too young to have their own phones. she's aware the day will come when they'll be plugged into the world through social media. sot: being careful about what they watch and what they see and if they do ever see something that's uto them ts about it. vo:both parents see the incidents in texas and ohio as teaching opportunities. sot: try to teach them be aware of your friends and mayo clinic says to help a child cope with a tragedy... one way is to limit media exposure. they say constantly watching news coverage can increase anxiety. if they do watch or read news... parents are encouraged to do it with them.
