Geotek in Stewartville Receives Grant

As Rochester continues to grow, so do the surrounding communities. Geotek in Stewartville is getting a $150,000 grant from the Minnesota Investment Fund.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

impact this will have on stewartville.x xx reporter: geotek is looking to expand this building right behind me and it all thanks to a grant. and they're keeping it local. vo:geotek is headquatered in stewartville and employs nearly 400 people in the community. the company builds fiber glass products for infrastructur e like materials that help hold up powerlines. sot: our product helps keep the power on to hundreds of thousands and milions of people across the country d around the world. vo:bob wiltsie is the cáeáo of geotek. he says 150á thousand dollars will help expand their company... by adding a 65á thousand manufacturing space. wiltsie says this grant is helping create permante jobs in the local economy. sot: we'll be creating 18 new jobs across our organization as part of this expansion. over the last year we've added over 100 jobs at this site here in stewartville. vo:reporting in the company will be breaking ground on the project
