Speech to Text for Garner Has A New City Administrator

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leader in town. iowa native adam kofoed (coáfode) á orginially from west branch iowa á officially started today. after leaving the army á he's worked in a few communities across the midwest á and is a strong advocate of urban planning. he feels that that experience could lead him to shape his vision for the community á and he has some ideas already á including safer streets and more connected communities.xx "so there's a lot of little techniques that can help make garner grow faster, or smarter or more responsible, little bit better fiscally to manage the roads, and being able to work with the local assets we have here and hopefully try to get them to stay longer." kofoed replaces randy lansing á who took a similar position in medical