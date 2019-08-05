Speech to Text for Mower County Fair Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dayton ohio./// two terrifying tragedies á unfolding in places we (should feel safe. so that has us wondering á what's being done in our area to keep people safe in busy places. the mower county fair starts tomorrow in austin á and no doubt it's going to draw in big crowds. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us now live at the fairgrounds to find out what extra security measures are being put in place á maleeha?xxx raquel á i'm here at the mower county fairgrounds which are pretty quiet right now. but tomorrow it will be a completely different scene á as the fair gets underway. i'm from texas á so the el paso shooting hits close to home. and it's a small town á showing us that mass shootings can happen anywhere. so i wanted to know how the mower county sheriff's office is handling security at the fair.xxx the flags are flying at half staff at the mower county fairgrounds á in rememberence of those who lost their lives in the mass shootings in texas and ohio. a harsh reminder that no community á big or small á is immune to gun violence. "i feel safe in our community cg: heidi clark/ austin, mn nats mom 2: "it always happens it places you dont expect. nobody ever expects it to happen in their community. these moms are at the fairgrounds with their kids á getting them ready for the 4áh fair. while they acknowledge the risks we face in this day and age á they're not letting it stop them from enjoying their lives. i want to instill in our children that we do not want to live in fear." mower county sheriff's office chief deputy mark may says safety is their primary focus. "there will be quite a few of the the posse staff out there im guessing probably six or more during the shift it could even be up to 8. so there is gonna be quite a few law enforcement out there during various time of the fair. if they see something tor have a quesition then just approach may told me that they did not change their security method nor did they add more deputies to the grounds. reporting live in austin á maleeha kamal á kimt news thanks maleeha. the mower county fair starts tomorrow and takes place till sunday. we'll have continuing coverage of the mass shootings coming up a little later in the newscast./// continuing