Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch
View Alerts
My Money: The best strategy for debt consolidation
Here are some tips to help if you're looking into debt consolidation.
Posted: Aug 5, 2019 12:48 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 12:48 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
87°
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84°
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
88°
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Charles City
Few Clouds
84°
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
83°
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Tracking an enhanced risk for severe weather today
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Man dies while tubing on Clear Lake Saturday
Authorities release names of 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90
Forest City man sentenced for damaging squad car
Iowa includes chronic pain as condition for legal marijuana
StormTeam3: A GAME OF TIMING. Severe weather threat for Monday.
El Paso couple shopping for school supplies dies trying to shield their baby from gunfire
Police: Suspect and victim stabbed after Rochester robbery
StormTeam 3: Severe weather returns to the forecast
Wanted Mason City man arrested after allegedly attempting to flee police
Clear Lake woman dies in Kansas crash
Latest Video
My Money: The best strategy for debt consolidation
Monday's Severe Weather Updates
Rochester residents rally for change
New Concerns about Zoning
Tracking Monday's Severe Weather Chances
StormTeam 3: Severe weather returns to the forecast
All Iowa Showdown brings kids and animals together
Clear Lake Evening Lions receiving international recognition
50th annual VFW State Golf Tourney raises money for Minnesota veterans
Residents plan to share concerns about new zoning
Community Events