Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Monday's Severe Weather Updates

Monday's Severe Weather Updates

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 12:24 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Monday's Severe Weather Updates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(((main weather((( the area has been upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather development today with a powerful line of storms looking to pass through the area starting around 4pm. the main threat will be damaging winds with hail and heavy rain also very possible. the tornado risk is on the lower side but a tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out at this time. a cold front heading in from the northwest is responsible for the development of these strong storms and once passed yet another pattern of calmer weather awaits behind it thanks to incoming higher pressure. pleasant weather headlines the rest of the week with gradual clearing taking place overnight tonight and through tuesday morning. our next chance for rain is small and moves in wednesday night before a stretch of mostly sunny skies takes over to finish off both the work week and the weekend. today: partly sunny/afterno on showers & storms highs: mid 80s winds: sw 3á8 mph tonight: lingering showers & storms/gradua l clearing lows: low 60s thanks sara.///
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking an enhanced risk for severe weather today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday's Severe Weather Updates

Image

Rochester residents rally for change

Image

New Concerns about Zoning

Image

Tracking Monday's Severe Weather Chances

StormTeam 3: Severe weather returns to the forecast

Image

All Iowa Showdown brings kids and animals together

Image

Clear Lake Evening Lions receiving international recognition

Image

50th annual VFW State Golf Tourney raises money for Minnesota veterans

Image

Residents plan to share concerns about new zoning

Image

Rally in Rochester against gun violence

Community Events