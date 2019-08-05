Speech to Text for Rochester residents rally for change

29... that's the number of people killed in two mass shootings within thirteen hours over the weekend. the first, in el paso, texas at a shopping center... the second at a bar district in dayton, ohio. following the violence, people nationwide are saying "enough's enough." kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live, telling us what's being done here. annalisa? tyler and arielle... it was here in downtown rochester where many spoke up sunday, saying something needs to be done to end gun violence. we noticed on facebook that people who aren't necessarily, moms demand action members, were angry and they were sad, and they were looking for something to do. for some way to get involved. so we thought we need to get these people together and tell them what to do. alisha eiken is with "moms demand action"... an antiágun violence advocacy group who organized a rally in rochester on sunday. although the rally is over,people are still looking for ways to help victims. you can donate to groups like the "american red cross" which has staff mobilized to help in el paso... or you can donate blood. people at the rally were (also encouraged to reach out to legislators to change gun laws... at times the chant "vote them out" broke out among rallyá goers. on sunday, we spoke with a former school principal who's it's just so wrong. i feel for our children. who worry about getting shot. i fear for the adults who try to care for them. it's just enough. live in deedee, thank you. from