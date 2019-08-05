Speech to Text for New Concerns about Zoning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

downtown rochester. residents in the "slatterly park neighborhood" are planning to share their concerns about the possible changes... that would allow for more residential and commercial development near south broadway, heading into downtown. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain what these concerns are . tonight is a public hearing on proposed zoning changes called "táoád" and "rá2á x"... would help allow for more residential and commercial development in this corridor to downtown... meaning you could see more major apartment buildings in this area, instead of houses. naren hulsing is part of the slatterly neighborhood park association and says many people in the area are just now starting to understand what the changes mean to them... as they could get approved tonight. he says most people are concerned about parking troubles and the possibility of overá development.xx it's a lot of concern about in general, just the kind of quality of life people feel they have in the neighborhood now and how this could potentially negatively impact what they feel they have now. after the public hearings... the city council (could( vote to approve the zoning changes as is, despite what is said in the public hearing, or put it on hold and make some changes. the city council meeting is tonight at 7 in the council chambers at the government's center./// coming up next on