Speech to Text for Tracking Monday's Severe Weather Chances

the area has been upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather development today with a powerful line of storms looking to pass through the area starting around 4pm. the main threat will be damaging winds with hail and heavy rain also very possible. the tornado risk is on the lower side but a tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out at this time. a cold front heading in from the northwest is responsible for the development of these strong storms and once passed yet another pattern of calmer weather awaits behind it thanks to incoming higher pressure. pleasant weather headlines the rest of the week with gradual clearing taking place overnight tonight and through tuesday morning. our next chance for rain is small and moves in wednesday night before a stretch of mostly sunny skies takes over to finish off both the work week and the weekend. today: partly sunny/afterno on showers & storms highs: mid 80s winds: sw 3á8 mph tonight: lingering showers & storms/gradua l clearing lows: low 60s winds: w 3á6 an annual golf tournament is helping minnesota veterans across the state. golf swing over the weekend, the 50th annual state váfáw golf tournament was held in austin. veterans tee'dá up to raise money that will go back to retired service members and to váfáw posts across the state. gloria njos (naus) is volunteering for the event since her dad was a veteran...