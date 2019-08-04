Clear

All Iowa Showdown brings kids and animals together

Kids from all 99 Iowa counties spent the day showing their animals.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 11:11 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

after the hancock county district fair... people packed the fairgrounds in britt for the all iowa showdown. kids from all 99 iowa counties spent today showing sheep á goats á cows á and pigs. in order to participate á they would have to win their respective county fair... and then participate in their respective regional showdown. doctor jeff holmes is a vet with farm animals á with his kids raising animals when they were younger. now á he's helping kids and their families with their animals. he says the showdown can give kids an example of what they might experience at the state fair.xxx "the competition here is probably as good as you're going to see in the state of iowa due to all the species. it's also kind of a building point for them to look at where they rank, so when they go to the state fair, they have a pretty good handle on what's expected."
Community Events