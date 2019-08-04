Speech to Text for Clear Lake Evening Lions receiving international recognition

every year... the hamburger and sweet corn feed á put on by the evening lions club. but the work the club has done year round will soon be recognized internationally . kimt news 3's alex jirgens shows us how.xxx see these mouthwatering hamburgers? they're part of the hamburger and sweet corn feed put on by the clear lake evening lions club. but it's the fundraising and membership increases that's catching the attention of lions club international. lisa prochaska (proáhaska) has been a part of the evening lions since she lived in iowa city. "i work for a bank, and they like you to help out with service organizations, so i was asked to join the lions club." and it's still something she enjoys á including fundraisers. "we do kids site screenings, where we screen kids until they're in kindergarten. and the community outreach. "we do the surf ballroom for popcorn. we do the winter dance party, we serve meals and we do popcorn for that. and we have a tent team that puts up tents for a fundraiser also." joan cary is the editor of the club's lion magazine... and is working on a story about the club's efforts á which will soon be seen by people across the world. even so á they're still looking to increase members on a local level.. and have them become a part of a growing organization. "lions are the world's largest service organization. we are in 200 countries and we have 1.4 million members." and if you're looking to join á you're in good company. "all generations, from young to very old. men and women." the evening lions meet on the 1st and 3rd mondays of each month at 6:30 pám... at the