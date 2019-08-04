Speech to Text for 50th annual VFW State Golf Tourney raises money for Minnesota veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

effort to raise money for veterans across the state of minnesota. all it takes are some clubs á a ball á and a little green.xxx 3 golf swings the 50th annual váfáw state golfing tournament was held in austin this weekend. vetrans and auxillary unit members from all over the state golfed to raise money to give back to retired service members and vá fáw posts in minnesota. bob otterson is a veteran and helped organize this weekend's event. he tells us why it's so important to give back to service members and resources like it does so much for the veterans. nobody was more than we do for veterans. most of the money goes to them in some different shape or form, whether it's helping other veterans. that's what we're here for. this is the third year in a row the annual golf tournament was held in austin.///