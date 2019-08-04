Speech to Text for Residents plan to share concerns about new zoning

grow... the city is working to reá zone to allow for more residential and commerical development near downtown. there's two options to do so áá "táoád" and "rá2áx." they could be approved as soon as tomorrow evening... but not until neighbors impacted say their piece. naren hulsing is with the slatterly neighborhood association... which is a neighborhood that would be directly impacted by the proprosed changes. while this is nothing new... hulsing says some people in the area are just starting to understand what it means for them. they have concerns about parking and the "feel" of the neighborhood.. . and tomorrow they are going to city council to speak up á hoping to gain more time.xxx i feel and a lot of people in the neighborhood association feel it would behoove the city to just slow down a little and let the people get their opportunity at least. following the public hearings... the city council will vote to approve the new zoning districts or vote to make changes. the city council meeting is in the council chambers starting at 7 o'clock tomorrow night.///