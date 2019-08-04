Speech to Text for Rally in Rochester against gun violence

weekend's shootings are sending shockwaves around the country... including right here in our communities. just hours ago á people came together in downtown rochester to rally against gun violence. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how the medácity is calling for change.xxx after two mass shootings in less than 2 hours, people in rochester are rallying to say no more. dozens of people came to an antiágun violence rally, organized late sunday morning by the antiágun advocacy group, moms demand action. we noticed on facebook that a lot of people who aren't necessarily mom demand action members were angry, they were sad, they were looking for something to do, someway to get involved, so we thought we need to get theese people together and tell them what they can do. kevin ewing is a former principal... and came out to be a voice for the future generations. so we practiced for days like that. it's just so wrong. i fear for our children who worry about getting shot, i fear for our children who have to care for them. it's just enough at times, speakers held back tears.... natural sound while calling on lawmakers to change gun laws or get out of office. "vote them out" the rally ended with a moment of silence for all gun violence victims... wanting everyone to leave not just with ways to take action, but with something else. to give hope to other people that