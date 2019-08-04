Clear
Rochester Royals fall to Miesville

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:46 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

former and current college and professional athletes make up the 25 man roster for a rochester baseball team. káiámát news threes sports director á kaleb gillock á had a chance to catch the team in action and joins us now á kaleb... calyn á the team was formed all the way back in 1924 á as a minor league affililiate of the kansas city royals á making it the longest existing baseball franchise in the med city. a lot on the line in the section 1b playoffs. we start in the fourth with jared campbell lining one down the first baseline á but he'd beat the throw to get the royals started. then michael michalak with a well hit ba;ll out to center for an rábái single. but dylan blake responds á sending this ball soaring to left field á for an rábái single of his own. last chance here for the royals á jordan stokes á out to center to score another run and move the runners. but it's not enough as the hens rally back in the top of the ninth á winning four to three. the uánái men's basketball
