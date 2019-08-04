Speech to Text for Rochester Royals fall to Miesville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

former and current college and professional athletes make up the 25 man roster for a rochester baseball team. káiámát news threes sports director á kaleb gillock á had a chance to catch the team in action and joins us now á kaleb... calyn á the team was formed all the way back in 1924 á as a minor league affililiate of the kansas city royals á making it the longest existing baseball franchise in the med city. a lot on the line in the section 1b playoffs. we start in the fourth with jared campbell lining one down the first baseline á but he'd beat the throw to get the royals started. then michael michalak with a well hit ba;ll out to center for an rábái single. but dylan blake responds á sending this ball soaring to left field á for an rábái single of his own. last chance here for the royals á jordan stokes á out to center to score another run and move the runners. but it's not enough as the hens rally back in the top of the ninth á winning four to three. the uánái men's basketball