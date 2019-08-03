Speech to Text for Cleaning up Winnebago River

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you wanting to cool off. the winnebago river is a great option á especially since a group of canoers is making sure it's clean. this is the third year the mason city earth day committee and other partners are coming together to clean up the winnebago river in mason city. they were hauling out litter... ranging from beer and pop cans á to two barrels and even a metal bench. michelann (michelleáann) cooper has been a part of the clean up since the very beginning. she says keeping the river free of trash should be in high regard á especially since it's used in a recreational sense.xxx "my husband comes out here fishing and he often picks up stuff along the way and it's really surprising how much stuff you can get floating by." the mason city earth day committee á lime creek nature center á landfill of north iowa á and the mason city active living and transportatio n commission sponsored sad