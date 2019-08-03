Clear

Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

In the shared space, the trio are tackling being small business owners in a small town.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á more often than not we see people purchasing their clothes and even food and drinks online. but á two small businesses in our area are finding success and growth in brick and mortar. kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us to trail creek coffee roasters and bluff creek boutique's grand opening in kasson.xxx today is the grand opening of two local businesses that began in their homes and are now in a brick and mortar store together. "we thought it would be like 10 years from now. we didn't realize how quickly it would grow, how much support we would have from the community." "it's been growing since we started in march and we're so thankful to be a part of the kasson community." crystal and jim whitmarsh began roasting coffee beans in their home... and melissa orthun started out with an online boutique before opening a physical store in another minnesota community. now á they're celebrating the grand opening of their brick and mortar store á a shared space in kasson for trail creek coffee roasters and bluff creek boutique. the boutique sells clothing á accessories á and gift items and the roastery and coffee shop sells beans and a continuously growing list of beverages. they say being small business owners in a small town is hard work á but the support of the community makes it all possible and worth it. "small business in a small town, it's filled with enjoyment, it's a lot of work, but if you give it 110% every day and you give back to the community that you're a part of, you'll be successful." "i think everyone's excited too that we're repurposing this building that was a post office and a library and something that's important to the community and so it's been neat to just see the overwhelming support from everyone around." reporting in kasson, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// the coffee shop and boutique are open thursday afternoons and saturday mornings and afternoons. trail creek coffee roasters is hoping to have morning hours beginning sometime in
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reaction: Newman wins third-straight title

Image

Cleaning up Winnebago River

Image

Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

Image

Tunnel to Towers 5k honors fallen firefighter

Image

Disaster relief loans coming to Dodge County

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic vs. Alburnett

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Image

Honkers split with Mankato

Community Events