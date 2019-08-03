Speech to Text for Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

á more often than not we see people purchasing their clothes and even food and drinks online. but á two small businesses in our area are finding success and growth in brick and mortar. kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us to trail creek coffee roasters and bluff creek boutique's grand opening in kasson.xxx today is the grand opening of two local businesses that began in their homes and are now in a brick and mortar store together. "we thought it would be like 10 years from now. we didn't realize how quickly it would grow, how much support we would have from the community." "it's been growing since we started in march and we're so thankful to be a part of the kasson community." crystal and jim whitmarsh began roasting coffee beans in their home... and melissa orthun started out with an online boutique before opening a physical store in another minnesota community. now á they're celebrating the grand opening of their brick and mortar store á a shared space in kasson for trail creek coffee roasters and bluff creek boutique. the boutique sells clothing á accessories á and gift items and the roastery and coffee shop sells beans and a continuously growing list of beverages. they say being small business owners in a small town is hard work á but the support of the community makes it all possible and worth it. "small business in a small town, it's filled with enjoyment, it's a lot of work, but if you give it 110% every day and you give back to the community that you're a part of, you'll be successful." "i think everyone's excited too that we're repurposing this building that was a post office and a library and something that's important to the community and so it's been neat to just see the overwhelming support from everyone around." reporting in kasson, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// the coffee shop and boutique are open thursday afternoons and saturday mornings and afternoons. trail creek coffee roasters is hoping to have morning hours beginning sometime in