Speech to Text for Tunnel to Towers 5k honors fallen firefighter

since the events of september 11th, 2001. out of the 3á thousand people who lost their lives on that day... around 350 of those were new york city firefighters who were trying to save lives while doing their duties. stephen siller was one of those firefighters. since then á the stephen siller tunnel to towers foundation has been honoring and helping service members and first responders... by hosting walks across the country in his honor á including in forest city today. kimt news three's alex jirgens spoke with firefighters who participated in the 5ák in a meaningful way.xxx fire fighter alec sunderman was in 5th grade in waukee on 9/11. "my dad staying at home, at the time he worked at the 801 grand tower in des moines. knowing he was home, something had happened. he didn't go into detail, we brought tvs in the classroom and watched everything happen." he followed the family tradition of being a firefighter... and today carried a heavy load while on the 5ák course in pimmel park. "if we get called out for something, we're always in full gear, so it's like a normal call for me. it's longer, but... yeah." but it's fitting á as that what stephen siller did on september 11th 2001. "knowing what the end means... in 9/11 going to the towers knowing what it means. for me, i'm done after this. for him, it was countless hours of search and rescue. to honor him, it's big." amy ryan is originally from forest city á and was in second grade in 2001. "i distinctly remember the fall afterward when we were one nation united, that's what really struck me about this foundation is they're using tragedy to do good for others and ensuring those acts aren't forgotten. but also see as an opportunity to give back to veterans and first responders." she feels that if stephen's was watching right now á he would be proud of what the foundation has done to carry on his mission of doing good for others. "stephen's motto actually was while we have time, let us do good. he was orphaned at age 9 and essentially raised by his siblings, so he knew more than most that time is precious, and to be able to do this in his legacy is an honor." tunnel to towers will host two more events in iowa... one in sioux city on september 22nd á and one in ankeny on november 2nd.///