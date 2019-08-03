Clear

Disaster relief loans coming to Dodge County

After the community of Kasson suffered storm-related damages, a disaster field operation center is providing some much needed relief for residents and business owners.

we begcontinuing coverage... many people are still recovering after historic flooding hit our area earlier this summer. for the city of kasson á the flooding caused sewage to backáup in hundreds of homes. you're looking at video from july. the city is already taking steps... saying it will keep pumping the sewer out and hopes to start looking at homes to get the sump pumps off city hookáups. that way it can relieve the sewer system a bit. the goal is to get the problem resolved in the next 3 to 5 years... but kasson city council says it will take hundreds of thousands of dollars to move forward and do preventive maintenance./// in order to give people in dodge county help now... the uás small business administration is opening up a disaster field operations center in kasson. kimt news 3's annalise johnson has the details on the loans the sábáa is offering. she joins us live. annalise? calyn á here at kasson city hall á people in dodge county whose homes or businesses were damaged from storms between june 27th and july 7th can apply for a low interest disaster loan from the sábáa. these loans are available for homeowners á business owners á renters á and nonprofits.xxx if you come to kasson city hall á the uás small business administration will answer your questions and help you apply for a loan. today is the first day it's open á and carl dombek with the sábáa says people are already taking advantage of the opportunity. "it has been surprisingly active for the first day. in fact, we had a gentleman here a half hour before we opened waiting for us because people need assistance getting back on their feet. we've seen close to a dozen people today alone and for a first day, is very indicative of the need that's there."/// calyn á if you missed it today á the disaster field operations center will be open monday through friday 9 aám to 6 pám and saturdays 10 aám to 2 pám. august 14th is the last day the sábáa will be in town. live in kasson annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. the deadline to file an application is september 30th for physical damage á and may
