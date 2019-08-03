Clear
Highlights: Newman Catholic vs. Alburnett

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 9:25 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2019 9:25 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

3 hey calyn á welcome back! well bragging rights were on the line today in the class 1a state championship as newman took on the pirates of alburnett. kyle armour would drive one out to left á bringing home jacob schutt for the first run of the game. then george schmit with a flyball á it would be fielded for the out but as a sacrifice as jack mcguire turns the wheels to get home. doug tayor would give up a hit and a run here á that'd be the only run of the game for the pirates. but the eighth grader á stayed composed on the mond throughout the game á gets the k here. and armour had the hot bat today á another liner up the middle scoring another rábái. and this is one of the strangest plays i've ever seen... bases loaded and alburnett's austin stallman decided to steal second á only to discover it was already occupied... so we'll play the waiting game and the pirates decide to risk it á and schutt throws a dart to max burt for the out. josh fitzgerald in the next frame crushes the seams off this baseball for the home run and the knights are starting to taste victory. and the game ends with merritt mcardle taking one for the team á walking in the winning run for a final score of 11 to one á for the knights third straight title.xxx this is what we worked for all season every day we're practicing, every day we're getting better for this moment.
