Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 Full Story

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

announced it's allástar teams today. four people from our area make the small schools east roster. collin kramer as a pitcher á evan paulus as an infielder á josh fitzgerald as an outfielder á and newman head coach alex bohl was named one of the coaches. the games will be played on august 8th through the 11th at merchants park in carroll iowa./// as a kid
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Image

Honkers split with Mankato

Image

BBQ Restaurant shutting down

Image

2.8 Million kids injured yearly by falls

Image

Riding to Sturgis

Image

Chris and Katie as snake handlers

Image

Snakes in a live shot

Image

Dodge County Relay for Life

Image

Fatal Crash Aftermath

Community Events