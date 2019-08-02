Clear
New soccer field comes to Rochester

you about it tonight at six á that children in the meadow park neighborhood will have a new and improved place to play soccer. the field will be at the hope summit church on 6th avenue southeast á thanks to the help of the church and other local organizations and volunteers. dave beal is with family service rochester who says they've already seen a lot of interest from kids in the area.xxx there's 40 kids a third of which are young women. 40 kids who are interested in the soccer program. they'll be developed into teams, split up into teams. we've got some local residents who are going to serve as coaches and we'll begin to launch weekly games here on this field. and don't
