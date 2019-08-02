Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities release names of 6 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 Full Story

Honkers split with Mankato

Honkers split with Mankato

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Honkers split with Mankato

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the baseball season is winding down for the northwoods league á so every win counts. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á caught the rochester honkers in action as they fight to stay in the top of the division rankings. they're still second in the division but wrap up the second of two games against mankato whose right on their tail. a great crowd was at tonights game. and the honkers were out to a great start á turning a fourásixá three double play here. but mankato brought the bats tonight á michael perez with the bloop single á that'd score a run. and they'd load up the bases á and adan fernandez comes to the rescue with a grand slam to left field. helping the moondogs to an 11 to four victory á but hey á at least the nachos were good á right? we first told you about it tonight
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Image

Honkers split with Mankato

Image

BBQ Restaurant shutting down

Image

2.8 Million kids injured yearly by falls

Image

Riding to Sturgis

Image

Chris and Katie as snake handlers

Image

Snakes in a live shot

Image

Dodge County Relay for Life

Image

Fatal Crash Aftermath

Community Events