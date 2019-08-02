Speech to Text for Honkers split with Mankato

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the baseball season is winding down for the northwoods league á so every win counts. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á caught the rochester honkers in action as they fight to stay in the top of the division rankings. they're still second in the division but wrap up the second of two games against mankato whose right on their tail. a great crowd was at tonights game. and the honkers were out to a great start á turning a fourásixá three double play here. but mankato brought the bats tonight á michael perez with the bloop single á that'd score a run. and they'd load up the bases á and adan fernandez comes to the rescue with a grand slam to left field. helping the moondogs to an 11 to four victory á but hey á at least the nachos were good á right? we first told you about it tonight