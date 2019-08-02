Clear
BBQ Restaurant shutting down

The much-loved Byron eatery is closing it's doors.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

ground. barbeque lovers in byron might be saddened to hear this news. bob's smoke stack ribs is closing its doors this weekend. the owners say medical issues and financial problems are the reasons they are saying goodbye. the manager and owner's son says he's heartbroken they had to make this decision. xxx "it's hard, it's really hard, i like the brick and mortar buildings, i like people coming in and enjoying our food and stuff like that but we can't do it, we can't keep, we just can't keep doing it." johnny lewis and his father say they will continue catering but the restaurant will no longer operate.// being an intern is busy enough. but just ahead á we're finding out a few workersáiná training are giving their time to others in the community./// ((((take live wx tease((() get
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
