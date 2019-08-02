Speech to Text for 2.8 Million kids injured yearly by falls

most common age group to land in the emergency room for a fall.. think again. it might surprise you to learn.. it's actually children.xxx < in 2016 alone á more than 26á thousand minnesota children under the age of 14 were seen in emergency rooms as a result of a fall. that's 38á percent of all injuryárelated pediatric eár visits. motor vehicle crash injuries were at 1á percent. so what is exactly landing kiddos in the er? mayo clinic's injury prevention coordinator kim lombard says it varies... "usually primarily infants fall more likely from furniture or stairs. when we look at toddlers it is primarily window falls or playground related falls. when we look at the older child á about 5 to 14 they are falling from playground equipment." "when you're looking at playground type injuries you're looking at orthopaedics so breaks to the bone. sometimes more severe injuries like brain injuries as well." as your kids enjoy the last few weeks of summer á before heading back to school ... lombard suggests not only keeping a watchful eye on them while playing at the park... but also, in your own home. "80ápercent of injuries that occur to a child under to make your home a safe environment lombard suggets having window guards on any 2nd or 3rd story windows. limit putting any furniture near windows for kids to climb up on.... put baby gates around stairs... avoid baby walkers with wheels and instead choose one that stays in place.. and if you have your child in their car seat... don't set it in a high place, keep it low so it can't topple to the