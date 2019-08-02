Clear
Riding to Sturgis

We're getting a look inside the motorcycle world.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Riding to Sturgis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

./// sturgis is a huge motorcycle festival that takes place every year in south dakota á drawing bikers from all across the country. earlier this evening á mason city's harleyá davidson dealer held a party for those easy riders making the trek to the biker mecca. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at the soiree and he joins us live, nick?xxx live george and katie á the small town of sturgis á south dakota has a population of just over 6 thousand people which swells to about half a million during the rally. and today á some of the bikers on the journey took time to stop in mason city for a little r and r.xxx nats: motorcycle that unmistakable roar comes from none other than a harleyá davidson motorcycle. for the next nine days, the air in sturgis will be filled with that sound. randy mitchell describes what it's like to be at the biggest biker party in the world. "you get several hundred thousand people of everybody who likes the same thing. all out there enjoying the roads and enjoying the views, camaraderie similar to what we got going on here where we all enjoy the same hobbies." mitchell says bikers are like a big extended family, who have each other's backs. "we take care of each other when people need help. we're there to help each other. when you ride down the road and you see another biker, you wave, and there's a reason for that." mason city bikers got a chance to meet and mingle with riders from nearby states, including kansas and wisconsin. motorcycle royalty were also at the party... bill davidson, greatá grandson of one of the company's founders. davidson is also heading out to sturgis. "well, it's exciting, you know, you meet people from all walks of life, see all different kinds of harleyá davidsons, how they customize them, how they pack them for the ride out to sturgis, so it's been really fun." he says he is blown away by how the popularity of harleyá davidson motorcycles has survived for over 100 years. "it doesn't matter if you're in tokyo or beijing or mason city or in south africa or tokyo, it's all the same the sturgis rally also has an impressive lineup of concerts. we're talking everyone from styx to snoop dogg to toby keith. it all wraps up on august 11th. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. the sturgis rally has been held every year since 1938 á with the exception of 2 everyone from styx to snoop dogg to toby keith. it all wraps up on august 11th. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. the sturgis rally has been
